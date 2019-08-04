

Joshua Freeman , CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to hospital following an early-morning shooting in The Bridle Path area Sunday.

Police were called to a home on The Bridle Path, near Timberglade Court, at around 6 a.m.

"It's believed that this incident happened somewhere outside," Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said.

One man was found on the ground, conscious and breathing, with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Toronto Paramedics Services said the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police later said he is expected to survive.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a home on the street early Sunday and a number of people could be seen standing about within the home's gates.

According to police, there was a crowd of about 20 to 30 people in the area at the time of the shooting. Arrogante said it's not yet clear exactly what the gathering was for.

"There's quite a number of witnesses we'd like to speak to," she said.

No arrests have been made so far and police have not provided any descriptions of possible suspects.

"Officers are on scene together with forensic investigation specialists to further investigate," Arrogante said.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.