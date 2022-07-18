Man shot inside King Street nightclub dies in hospital

Toronto police say one of two people shot in a King Street nightclub over the weekend has died of his injuries.

Gunfire rang out inside at EFS Social Club at 647 King Street West, near Bathurst Street, just after 3:30 a.m. on July 17.

Officers then found two people inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old man was subsequently rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a 24-year-old woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed Monday evening that the male victim has since died of his injuries in hospital. Police identified him as 26-year-old Pardeep Brar of Brampton.

The woman who was shot has since been treated and released.

There is no information about suspects in the case so far.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward to investigators.

The fatal nightclub shooting occurred just hours after another man was fatally shot outside Scotiabank Arena.