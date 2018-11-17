

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man showed up in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the city’s Annex neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police were initially called to the Bloor and Bathurst streets area at around 4:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots but by the time they arrived on scene the victim had already left.

He then showed up at hospital on his own.

Police say that bullet holes were found in a cab in the area, though it is unclear whether the victim was in the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.