

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a plaza in Brampton late Thursday night.

It happened at a plaza located on Brisdale Drive in the vicinity of Bovaird Drive at around 11:05 p.m.

Police say that the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made at this point and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Police say that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation