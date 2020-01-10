TORONTO -- A man who was shot by police during an incident at a Mississauga townhouse complex earlier this week has died in hospital.

Peel police said undercover officers were investigating a vehicle in the area of Southampton Drive and Eglinton Avenue Tuesday in connection with a drug investigation at around 7:30 p.m.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the officers located a 28-year-old man inside the vehicle before an “interaction” ensued.

“Police located a person of interest,” spokesperson Monica Hudon said one day after the incident. “There was an interaction and one officer discharged his firearm multiple times at the vehicle.”

Hudon said the man was alone inside the vehicle at the time and did not return fire.

After shots were fired by the police officer, Hudon said , the vehicle “moved forward and crashed into a garage of one of the units.”

Peel Regional Police had previously stated that the vehicle drove toward the officers before the shots were fired.

The suspect was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, the SIU was called in to investigate.

Five investigators and two forensic investigators were assigned to the cause, the SIU said.

In a news release issued Friday, the SIU said that the 28-year-old man died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

“At the request of family, the unit is not releasing the man’s identity at this time,” the news release said.

The SIU said that they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.