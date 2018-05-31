

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a shooting in Yonge-Dundas Square late Wednesday night.

Shots rang out shortly after 11 p.m. at the busy downtown square, located near Yonge and Dundas streets.

When first responders arrived on scene, they located a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre but later died from his injuries.

Three, possibly four, suspects were seen fleeing the area and have not yet been apprehended, police say.

Police believe one of the suspects had a firearm but it is not clear if the other suspects were also armed.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers if they have not already spoken to investigators.

“We know there were quite a few people out last night at 11 p.m. in the square or in the surrounding area. I would ask them if they witnessed the shooting to contact us at the Toronto police homicide squad,” Det. Stephen Henkel told CP24 at the scene.

“Businesses in the area as well, if they can review their CCTV footage for that time period or prior, again please contact us. Officers will be coming to all the businesses and canvassing for video.”

Yonge Street was closed from Dundas Street to Shuter Street but the area has since reopened to traffic.