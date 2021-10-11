Advertisement
Man seriously injured in Wychwood stabbing
Published Monday, October 11, 2021 9:13PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Wychwood area.
It happened following a reported altercation near Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road at around 7 p.m., Toronto Police said.
One man was found with a stab wound and was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.
There is no suspect information so far.