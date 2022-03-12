Man seriously injured in Toronto shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Weston that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries. Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Weston that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege

Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton