TORONTO -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting in North York Friday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to Keele Street and Gulliver Road, north of Eglinton Avenue West, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located shell casings but did not find a victim.

However, police were later notified that a man walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

His injuries are serious, police said.

Officers have confirmed that the man is connected to the shooting.

Police have not released suspect information.