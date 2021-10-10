Advertisement
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Flemingdon Park
Published Sunday, October 10, 2021 10:08PM EDT
TORONTO -- A stabbing in Flemingdon Park Sunday evening left a man seriously injured, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of St. Dennis Road and Deauville Lane, east of Don Mills Road, around 9:30 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and located a man with a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.