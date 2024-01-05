Man seriously injured in stabbing at College Station

TORONTO
    A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at College subway station Friday evening.

    Toronto police received the call for the stabbing at the TTC Line 1 station shortly before 7 p.m.

    Police say the victim was stabbed in a stairwell.

    He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

    Meanwhile, officers are looking for a suspect who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white and red shoes.

    Trains are bypassing the station due to the incident.

