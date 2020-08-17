TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot behind the wheel of a car parked next to an apartment tower in Scarborough early on Monday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to 263 Pharmacy Avenue, just south of Dolphin Drive, before 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Officers said he was conscious and breathing when lodaded into an ambulance.

A sedan with bullet holes in its drivers' side door and window was also located.

No suspect information was made available.