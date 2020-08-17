Advertisement
Man seriously injured in shooting outside Scarborough apartment
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 7:15AM EDT
Bullet holes are seen in a vehicle after a shooting on Aug. 17, 2020 in Scarborough. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot behind the wheel of a car parked next to an apartment tower in Scarborough early on Monday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to 263 Pharmacy Avenue, just south of Dolphin Drive, before 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find a man suffering from one gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Officers said he was conscious and breathing when lodaded into an ambulance.
A sedan with bullet holes in its drivers' side door and window was also located.
No suspect information was made available.