Man seriously injured in shooting outside hotel in city's west end
Police investigate after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in Rexdale. (CTV News Toronto)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 11:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:58AM EDT
A man has suffered serious injuries following a shooting at a hotel in the city's west end.
Gunfire rang out near Attwell Drive and Carlson Court late Monday night, police say.
Officers went to the scene and said they found a 39-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Police described his injuries as serious, but non-life-threatening.
Police said the victim was a hotel guest but also lived in the area.
Police say they are looking for a man who was seen fleeing the area in a light or sky-blue car.
He is described as a short, skinny, white male who was wearing a baseball cap and a dark jacket that said "BMW" on the back.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stopppers.