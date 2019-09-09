

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has suffered serious injuries following a shooting at a hotel in the city's west end.

Gunfire rang out near Attwell Drive and Carlson Court late Monday night, police say.

Officers went to the scene and said they found a 39-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police described his injuries as serious, but non-life-threatening.

SHOOTING:

Attwell Dr + Carlson Crt

- Victim has been located

- Suffering from gunshot wounds

- Injuries serious but not life threatening

- Man seen fleeing in a light or sky blue car

- White, short, skinny, baseball cap, dark jacket with 'BMW' on the back

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 10, 2019

Police said the victim was a hotel guest but also lived in the area.

Police say they are looking for a man who was seen fleeing the area in a light or sky-blue car.

He is described as a short, skinny, white male who was wearing a baseball cap and a dark jacket that said "BMW" on the back.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stopppers.