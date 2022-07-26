Man seriously injured in shooting in Toronto's west end

A man took himself to hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning following a shooting in the city’s west end.

Toronto police responded to reports of a man shot in the area of Pelham Avenue and Osler Street, at around 2:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located several shell casings but a victim was not located at the scene.

Police said a man in his 30s was subsequently located at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

His injuries are considered serious, according to police.

No suspect information has been released.