TORONTO -- A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough.

It happened in the area of Markham Road and Tuxedo Court Tuesday evening.

Toronto Police said officers attended the scene and located a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a Black female of around 35 years of age, standing five-foot-eight with black hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.