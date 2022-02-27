Advertisement
Man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting
Published Sunday, February 27, 2022 8:17PM EST
A shooting in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood Sunday evening left one man with serious injuries.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Faircroft Boulevard, east of McCowan Road, for reports that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released.