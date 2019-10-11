

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre following a shooting in Bendale late Thursday night.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive, near Brimley Road, shortly before midnight.

Police say eight to ten shots were reportedly heard by residents in the area, who called police.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was later located with serious injuries.

He was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the perpetrator may have fled the scene in a white vehicle.