

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Paramedics say they are transporting a man to a hospital trauma centre after he was shot in the shoulder in a North York apartment tower on Saturday night.

Toronto police said they were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder inside an apartment suite at 1465 Lawrence Avenue West.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital via an ambulance emergency run. He is expected to survive.

Investigators say they are looking for one male suspect in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division at 416-808-1200.