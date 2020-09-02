TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga.

Police say they responded to the area of Darcel Avenue and Dunrankin Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

He was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating.