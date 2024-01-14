TORONTO
Man seriously injured in Mississauga house fire

A Mississauga Fire vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Mississauga Fire vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
A man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Long Valley Road and Thomas Street, which is south of Britannia Road West and west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, shortly after 4 p.m.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services also assisted with this call, police said.

Peel Regional Police’s 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is now investigating.

More to come. This is a developing story.

