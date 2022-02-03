Advertisement
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in North York
Published Thursday, February 3, 2022 6:49PM EST

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in North York Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police said the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was struck by an SUV in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue just before 5 p.m.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
Police are now looking for the driver of the SUV who fled the scene.
The vehicle is believed to be beige-coloured, but no other description has been released.