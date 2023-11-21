TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured in fire at downtown Toronto high-rise

    One person was seriously injured following a two-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

    The blaze broke out around 2:45 p.m. at 650 Parliament St., just north of Wellesley Street. It has since been extinguished.

    Toronto Fire Service said that they were initially dispatched to the scene for reports of heavy smoke and fire in an 18th-floor unit.

    They said that one occupant was transferred to hospital for further assessment and two dogs rescued from the unit have been taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation and care.

    Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to the hospital in serious condition caused by smoke inhalation.

    Parliament Street was temporarily closed between Wellesley and Bloor Street but has since reopened.

    The fire boke out at the same building that was the site of a massive six-alarm blaze in the summer of 2018. 

    An estimated 1,500 tenants were displaced as a result of that fire. They didn’t start moving back in until 18 months later.

