Man seriously injured in Etobicoke stabbing

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning stabbing at a home in Etobicoke.

It happened near The East Mall & Burnhamthorpe Road at around 5 a.m.

Toronto police said a man was stabbed inside a residence.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they subsequently transported a man to hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

There is no word as to the motive.