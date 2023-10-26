TORONTO
Toronto

Man seriously injured in Etobicoke stabbing

An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning stabbing at a home in Etobicoke.

It happened near The East Mall & Burnhamthorpe Road at around 5 a.m.

Toronto police said a man was stabbed inside a residence.  

Toronto Paramedic Services said they subsequently transported a man to hospital with serious injuries.  

A suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.  

There is no word as to the motive.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News