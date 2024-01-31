TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

    An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Jan. 31 neaer Sherbourne and Dundas streets. An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Jan. 31 neaer Sherbourne and Dundas streets.
    A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed early Wednesday afternoon in Toronto’s downtown east area.

    The incident happened at 12:15 p.m. on Sherbourne Street, just north of Dundas Street East.

    Toronto police said officers at the scene located a man with stab wounds and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    A suspect is in police custody.

    The investigation is ongoing.

