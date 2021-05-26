TORONTO -- A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight shooting in Parkdale.

Shots rang out in the area of West Lodge and Seaforth avenues Wednesday evening.

Police responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic services said.

Police found one vehicle at the scene that had been damaged by gunfire.

There is no information about suspects so far.

Police are on-scene investigating. Some roads in the area have been shut down to accommodate the investigation.