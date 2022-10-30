Man seriously injured in collision involving cyclist and driver in Toronto's east end
A man has been taken to a Toronto hospital following a collision involving a cyclist and a driver.
The crash happened on Saturday around 11:15 p.m. near Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues.
Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult male in his 30s to a trauma centre. The victim’s injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, they said.
Road were temporarily closed in that immediate area as police investigated, but they have since re-opened.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stopper anonymously at 416-22-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
Home price 'chill,' weaker financial markets lead to $900B Q2 loss in net wealth; largest on record: RBC
After building trillions of dollars in net wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, about $900 billion was lost in the second quarter of 2022 due to weaker housing and financial markets, making it the largest drop on record, a recent analysis from RBC has found.
Governor General Mary Simon unveils coat of arms that reflects Inuit culture
The office of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has unveiled her new coat of arms, described as a reflection of her Inuit culture and 'deep connection to the North.'
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Actors call for change in casting business as dozens allege former talent agency withheld payments
Dozens of Toronto actors allege they are owed thousands of dollars after their talent agency withheld payments from production companies and a police investigation is now underway.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
-
Driver killed in burning vehicle after crashing into pole on Quebec highway
A driver has been killed after crashing into a pole and being trapped in a burning vehicle.
-
Halloween decorations show the 'real horror' of domestic violence
A Montreal shelter for abused women is using Halloween as a reminder that women are living in real horror in their homes with its "Fear Windows" displays that depict domestic violence and are on display throughout the city.
London
-
'A lot of jobs to fill': Newcomers to London, Ont. line up to fill work vacancies
Facing unrest in Western Asia, Sarah Bawazir fled on her own to Canada.
-
‘Human chain’ of protestors in downtown London in support of the people of Iran
A ‘human chain’ including hundreds of protestors stood side by side down Richmond Street in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.
-
How a TikTok archivist is celebrating the memories of strangers, one recipe at a time
Digital librarian Rosie Grant is finding inspiration through very unusual hobby: baking recipes from gravestones in cemeteries across America.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after shots fired near Kitchener high school: police
An arrest has been made after shots were fired near a Kitchener high school on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
'Human chain' forms in Waterloo in support of Iranian protesters
A protest in Waterloo Saturday afternoon was one of many across the world happening in support of demonstrators in Iran.
-
Driver charged after transport truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
A driver has been charged following a crash between a transport truck and an ION train.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
Ottawa
-
FOG ADVISORY
FOG ADVISORY | Thick blanket of fog covers Ottawa
Environment Canada warns fog will create "near zero visibility" in parts of Ottawa and Gatineau Sunday morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about today's Atletico Ottawa game
Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League final at TD Place. Game time is 6 p.m.
-
Trudeau joins Ottawa residents for 'human chain' protest in support of the people of Iran
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa on Saturday to speak out against the Iran’s repressive regime, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Windsor
-
Halloween safety: Are you prepared?
With many kids in Windsor-Essex planning to dress up in their costumes to go trick or treating Monday, the OPP has some tips to ensure this Halloween is spooky and safe.
-
'They'll freeze to death': Warm clothes needed ahead of winter in Windsor
Windsor Homeless Youth and Burning Bush Fellowship hosted an outreach event with hot meals and winter clothing for the marginalized in downtown Windsor.
-
‘Truck or treat’: Families take part in truck-themed Halloween celebration
The third annual Truck or Treat Halloween event took place Saturday in LaSalle.
Barrie
-
Changing faces on New Tecumseth's Town Council
New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team.
-
Late-night crash in New Tecumseth kills lone driver
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth Friday night.
-
Crash sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Two people have been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday morning in Mulmur.
Atlantic
-
Human chain held along Halifax waterfront in support of Iran
Long lines of people stretched across the Halifax waterfront Saturday, including families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, lending their voice to the calls for revolution in Iran.
-
Man, 67, dead after being hit by bus at Dartmouth terminal
A man has died after being hit by a bus in Dartmouth, N.S., police confirmed Saturday.
-
Mi’kmaq nation fundraising for Eskasoni stabbing victim
Nysir Mitchell was a long way from his home in Brooklyn, New York, when he fell victim to a brutal attack on Cape Breton’s Eskasoni First Nation. Now, an online fundraiser is looking to help the 19-year-old and his family with their out-of-country medical costs.
Calgary
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders in regular-season finale
Tommy Stevens rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown for the Calgary Stampeders in a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders in the final regular-season game of the 2022 CFL season Saturday.
-
'A game changer': Calgary archeologist says technology unveiling ancient Mayan city
The use of light technology is allowing archeologists to peel away the rainforest and reveal the remains of an ancient Mayan city nearly twice the size of Vancouver.
Winnipeg
-
-
'A very visible problem': homelessness seminar looks to keep issue top-of-mind for Winnipeggers
A core-area church is working to keep the issue of homelessness front and centre in Winnipeg.
-
Halloween takes over the Manitoba Museum
The spooky season is in full swing at the Manitoba Museum this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Joining huge Vancouver rally too risky, some Iranian-Canadians say
As thousands of people formed a human chain across Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge to show solidarity with the citizens of Iran on Saturday, others watched tearfully from a distance.
-
Vancouverites want to see brighter, more visible roads
Slick roads, foggy windshields, reduced visibility — the return of the rain to Metro Vancouver brings with it dangers for drivers and pedestrians.
-
These are the most and least expensive items on the menu at Vancouver's new Michelin-starred restaurants
The eight selected restaurants offer a variety of cuisines and dining experiences, but one thing they have in common is price.
Edmonton
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
1 in hospital after early morning fire
A fire in St. Albert Saturday morning destroyed one home and sent one person to hospital.
-
U of A Campus Food Bank seeking donations amid heightened demand
An annual food drive for the University of Alberta Campus Food Bank had a new sense of urgency Saturday as it registered a 100 per cent increase in year-over-year use.