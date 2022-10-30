Man seriously injured in collision involving cyclist and driver in Toronto's east end

A man has been taken to a Toronto hospital following a collision involving a cyclist and a driver.

The crash happened on Saturday around 11:15 p.m. near Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues.

Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult male in his 30s to a trauma centre. The victim’s injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, they said.

Road were temporarily closed in that immediate area as police investigated, but they have since re-opened.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stopper anonymously at 416-22-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.