

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton.

It happened in the area of Van Kirk Drive and Bramtrail Gate shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said the man was transported to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.

A suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, police said. He is described only as a white male, wearing all black.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.