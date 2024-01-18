TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured following stabbing in downtown Toronto

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

    Police say they received a call just before 7 p.m. for a man stabbed in a building in the area of Jarvis and Wellesley streets.

    When officers arrived, they located a man with a stab wound. Toronto paramedics say the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police have not released suspect information.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News