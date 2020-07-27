TORONTO -- A man in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcycle that fled the scene in Mississauga.

It happened at Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Peel Regional Police said a motorcycle struck the man while he was walking and then fled the area.

He was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Police later said the motorcyclist returned to the scene in police custody.

Area roads are closed as police investigate.