Man seriously injured after stabbing on platform at North York Centre Station
CTV News Toronto Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 6:34AM EST Last Updated Saturday, January 4, 2020 7:17AM EST
An ambulance is seen outside North York Centre Station early Saturday morning following a stabbing.
TORONTO -- A man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition after a stabbing at North York Centre Station early Saturday morning.
Reports from the scene suggest that the victim was on the platform shortly after midnight when he was stabbed. He reportedly sustained wounds to his arm and was seen being taken out of the station on a stretcher.
It is not known whether any arrests have been made at this point.
Police continue to investigate.