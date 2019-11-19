Man seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:15PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:49PM EST
A man has been transported to a trauma centre after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a building near Dundas and George Streets around 8:50 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with "very serious" injuries in the lobby of the building. He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police said that a suspect was seen fleeing the area but investigators have not released any further descriptions.