A man has been transported to a trauma centre after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a building near Dundas and George Streets around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with "very serious" injuries in the lobby of the building. He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police said that a suspect was seen fleeing the area but investigators have not released any further descriptions.