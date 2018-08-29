

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man is in serious condition after he was shot in the city’s Syme neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said hospital staff call them sometime before 1 p.m. after a man showed up at a hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the shooting occurred sometime earlier in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

The victim is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Hopkinson said officers are on their way to the scene of the shooting to investigate.