Man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 7:32AM EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO -- A man has serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday.
Just before 6:30 a.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting in a building near Military Trail and Morningside Avenue.
A man was found with a gunshot wound, police said.
Toronto paramedics said he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, suspects fled from the scene in a vehicle.
There is no suspect description available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.