Man seriously injured after shooting in Mississauga
Emergency crews attend the scene of a shooting near Dixie Road and Shawson Drive on Oct. 1, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 7:01PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 7:36PM EDT
A man believed to be about 30 years old has been seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday evening, Peel paramedics say.
The incident occurred sometime before 6:00 p.m. near Dixie Road and Shawson Drive.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics say the victim had been shot in the arm and is in stable condition.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.