

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be about 30 years old has been seriously injured after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday evening, Peel paramedics say.

The incident occurred sometime before 6:00 p.m. near Dixie Road and Shawson Drive.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics say the victim had been shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.