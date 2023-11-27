Man seriously injured after North York shooting: paramedics

A man has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, after being shot Monday night in North York, paramedics say.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near Grandravine Drive and Jane Street.

Toronto police said officers at the scene found an adult man with serious injuries, and paramedics took him to a local trauma centre.

The suspects are still outstanding, police said.

The roads are currently closed at Jane Street at Frith Avenue and Jane at Eddystone Avenue.

Officers urge residents to avoid the area and find alternate routes at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.