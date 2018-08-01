

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident in the city’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood.

It happened at a construction site on Northwood Drive, near Cummer and Willowdale avenues shortly after 6 p.m.

Police said heavy construction equipment may have rolled over and injured the man.

Paramedics transported him to hospital via emergency run.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified, police said.