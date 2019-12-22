Man seriously injured after motor scooter collides with streetcar
Published Sunday, December 22, 2019 12:53PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 22, 2019 1:04PM EST
A man is seriously injured after his motor scooter collided with a streetcar in downtown Toronto on Dec. 22, 2019.
TORONTO -- A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital after his motor scooter collided with a streetcar in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. along Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue.
The man had serious injuries, including a head injury, but police said they were not life-threatening.
Queen Street West has been closed in both directions at the scene, police said.