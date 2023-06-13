Man seriously injured after daylight stabbing in Toronto

A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Toronto’s Little Tibet neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Springhurst and Spencer avenues.

Paramedics tell CP24 that an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing suspect is described by police as a male with dark skin, standing approximately five-foot, ten-inches tall with a medium build and short black hair.

He was wearing glasses and a black ball cap with white mesh in the back at the time of the incident, according to police.