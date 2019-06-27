

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been seriously injured after a collision in Mississauga sent a car crashing into a patio Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near Lakeshore Road East and Stavebank Road.

Peel Regional Police said that the collision involved two vehicles. As a result of the collision, a vehicle crashed into a patio in the area.

Investigators said that a man was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and a woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Two to three people were examined at the scene, paramedics said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.