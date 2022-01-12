An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after a car crashed into a church in North York on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of Caledonia Road and Bridgeland Avenue where a car crashed into a church.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital via an emergency run with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

Roads are closed in the area.