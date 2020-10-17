Advertisement
Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Jane and Finch
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 8:29PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 17, 2020 8:59PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York.
TORONTO -- A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
It happened at the intersection of York Gate Boulevard and Jane Street, north of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 7 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said a male victim was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Jane Street is closed in both directions from Finch Avenue West to York Gate Boulevard.