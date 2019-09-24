Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is pictured.
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 9:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:00PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called on the area of Danforth and Pharmacy Avenues just before 9 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Toronto paramedics said they have taken a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police have blocked the intersection for investigation.