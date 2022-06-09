Man seriously injured after being shot while in Vaughan parking lot

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot in a car in the Woodbridge area of Vaughan on Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they were called to a parking lot at the northwest corner of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at 2:07 p.m. for reports of a male shot in a vehicle.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators said they are searching for a suspect vehicle that fled the scene.

Police also positioned themselves at Pine Valley and Highway 7, blocking access to some lanes.