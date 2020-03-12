TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot in an alleyway off Dufferin Street north of St. Clair Avenue West early on Thursday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Dufferin Street, north of Goodwood Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers said the victim was in an alleyway behind a home when he was shot and then made his way to Dufferin Street where he was picked up by paramedics and taken to Sunnybrook Hospital.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not provide any suspect information.