A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was pulled from a fire at a home in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

It happened at a building on Sterling Road near Bloor Street West shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to Toronto police, the fire was active when crews arrived but has since been extinguished.

A man was found inside the home unconscious.

Police described the victim’s condition as life-threatening; however, paramedics later said that he suffered serious injuries.

Toronto Fire Services described the man as "middle aged" and said he suffered second and third degree burns to his lower body.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run for treatment.

No other injuries have been reported.

Toronto Fire said an investigations team is en route to look into what caused the blaze.

More to come…