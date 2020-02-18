TORONTO -- A man believed to be in his 80s has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, near Steeles Avenue, sometime before 6:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls regarding a collision.

Toronto police said the victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.