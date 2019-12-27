Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Corktown
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 10:21AM EST
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
TORONTO -- A man believed to be in his 60s has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Adelaide and Power streets around 9 a.m.
Paramedics said that the victim sustained serious injuries.
No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash, but police said the vehicle was no longer at the scene.
This is a developing news story. More to come.