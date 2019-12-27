TORONTO -- A man believed to be in his 60s has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Adelaide and Power streets around 9 a.m.

Paramedics said that the victim sustained serious injuries.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash, but police said the vehicle was no longer at the scene.

This is a developing news story. More to come.