

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Durham Regional Police say a man suffered “severe trauma” following an altercation in Oshawa early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Celina and King streets at around 1 a.m. and located a 25-year-old man with severe trauma to his upper body.

“There was some form of altercation at a residence in this area. After the altercation, the male made his way down the stairs, made his way outside, where he was located by this passerby,” Sgt. Paul Cummins said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but later transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects but investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Durham Regional Police.

“At this time, there is no suspects. The investigation is ongoing,” Cummins added. “There are a couple of witnesses who police are speaking to but no one has been placed in custody.”