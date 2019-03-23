

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot near Allen Road in North York on Saturday night.

Toronto police said they were called sometime around 11 p.m. Saturday to Varna Drive and Ranee Avenue east of Allen Road for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital via ambulance emergency run in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 32 Division at 416-808-3200.