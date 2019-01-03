

CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle that crashed into a bus shelter in Brampton.

It happened near Kenview Boulevard and Finch Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

Peel Regional Police say the car involved remained at the scene.

According to Peel Paramedics, the victim was initially transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition but his condition later improved. He is currently listed as being in serious but stable condition.

Const. Danny Marttini said the 21-year-old was the only person inside the bus shelter at the time of the crash.

Few other details were provided about the crash, but police say the investigating is ongoing.

Roads in the area have been closed to accommodate an investigation.

"Right now we are just putting it all together," Marttini said.

"The driver is working with police so we can figure out exactly what occurred to have this accident happen."

More to come...